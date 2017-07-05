Naomi’s Glowing Title (Video), WWE NXT Matches for Tonight, Rich Swann vs. TJP

– SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi debuted some extra glow on her title belt at WWE live events this weekend and talked about how she upgraded the title on Talking Smack last night with Renee Young and General Manager Daniel Bryan, as seen in the video below. Naomi says it was complicated to hide the lights and to get the title lit without changing the look too much but they pulled it off and she loves it.

– The following matches were taped for tonight’s WWE NXT episode:

* Ember Moon vs. Ruby Riot

* Oney Lorcan vs. Danny Burch

* Hideo Itami & Kassius Ohno vs. Killian Dain & Alexander Wolfe

* Roderick Strong vs. NXT Champion Bobby Roode

– Last night’s WWE 205 live main event saw Rich Swann defeat TJP in a match that was praised by fans. The two cruiserweights shook hands and embraced after the match, causing social media chatter on TJP being a heel or babyface. WWE producer Adam Pearce also praised the match with this tweet:

