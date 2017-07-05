Matt Hardy on Scouting The Revival, John Cena In Tapout Body Spray Commercial, Carmella

– John Cena is featured in this new commercial for the Tapout body sprays that were recently released:

– Ms. Money In the Bank Carmella is celebrating a social media milestone of 1 million Instagram followers this week. She currently has 464,000 Twitter followers.

– As noted, Scott Dawson vs. Kalisto was taped for this week’s WWE Main Event before RAW hit the air in Phoenix on Monday night. Matt Hardy made the following backstage tweet on The Hardys scouting The Revival:

4:53pm – Scouting this much talked about tag team, The Revival. #FTR pic.twitter.com/G0lBkp1ocd — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 3, 2017

