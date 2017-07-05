Leaked Paige Video Referenced on SmackDown, New Partner for Lana? (Video), WWE NXT

– As seen on this week’s WWE SmackDown from Phoenix, Lana lost to SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi in under 1 minute. This was Lana’s third straight loss to Naomi. It looks like a new alliance with Lana and Tamina Snuka was formed after the match as Tamina came to the ring and tried talking Lana up a bit. Tamina encouraged Lana to get up off the mat and the two left together. Below is video from the segment:

– SmackDown also saw rapper Wale host a Rap Battle between The New Day and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, which was won by The New Day after Wale disqualified the champs. Paige’s private video that was leaked a few months back was actually referenced by The Usos as they said this line: “Let’s just keep it PG, you know what’s good… don’t get all Rated R like ya boy Xavier Woods.”

– Below is a preview for tonight’s WWE NXT main event between Roderick Strong and NXT Champion Bobby Roode:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)