Johnny Gargano WWE NXT Promo, Kassius Ohno – Hideo Itami Video, Marina Shafir Ringside

– As seen on tonight’s WWE NXT, Hideo Itami and Kassius Ohno lost to SAnitY’s Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain in tag team action. Below is post-show video of Itami and Ohno as the tension between the two continues.

– Tonight’s NXT main event saw Bobby Roode retain the NXT Title over Roderick Strong. As seen below, Strong’s mother and his wife, MMA star Marina Shafir of the Four Horsewomen, were at ringside for the match:

– Johnny Gargano will make his WWE NXT return on next Wednesday’s show with an in-ring promo. Gargano has been out of action since Tommaso Ciampa turned on him at NXT “Takeover: Chicago” back in May. Below is a promo for the return:

What will @JohnnyGargano have to say when he returns to #WWENXT for the first time since #NXTTakeOver: Chicago, NEXT WEEK on @WWENetwork?! pic.twitter.com/QtUhXs9c1x — WWE (@WWE) July 6, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)