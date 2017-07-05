John Cena – Rusev SmackDown Video, Neville on America, More Lilian Garcia Video
– As noted, Rusev vs. John Cena in a Flag Match is now official for the July 23rd WWE Battleground pay-per-view after a debuting Rusev interrupted Cena’s return promo on last night’s SmackDown. Video from the segment can be seen below:
– WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville tweeted the following Independence Day diss to America:
Traitors. Spineless SWINE.
ANYWHERE > 🇺🇸
HAVE A MISERABLE 4TH.
— KING (@WWENeville) July 5, 2017
– We noted earlier that Lilian Garcia made a special appearance before last night’s SmackDown in Phoenix to sing the National Anthem before the show hit the air. WWE posted this better video of the performance:
EXCLUSIVE: @LilianGarcia kicks off #July4 with an incredible rendition of the United States of America's National Anthem before #SDLive! pic.twitter.com/WxIRMz7Ff8
— WWE (@WWE) July 5, 2017
