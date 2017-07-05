John Cena and Shinsuke Nakamura Team Up After WWE 205 Live (Photos)

Jul 5, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

The dark main event after last night’s WWE 205 Live in Phoenix saw John Cena and Shinsuke Nakamura defeat Rusev and Baron Corbin.

As noted, the arriving Rusev interrupted Cena’s return promo earlier on SmackDown to set up a Flag Match between the two at the July 23rd WWE Battleground pay-per-view. It looks like Corbin vs. Nakamura will also take place at Battleground after Corbin attacked Nakamura once again this week.

Below are photos from this week’s dark main event:

