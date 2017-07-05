Bret Hart comments on Smith Hart’s passing

Via Bret Hart’s Facebook page:

“I want to thank everyone for your messages of love and support over these last few days. It is with a heavy heart that I write my final goodbye to my eldest brother Smith. I know that the gates of heaven will open up and welcome one of the most unique and original characters ever. One can only stand in admiration at how Smith stayed truth to himself, always proudly dancing to his own tune. No one was more proud of being a Hart than Smith. He wore his name like a badge of honor. I believe that the Hart family is like being part of something that never leaves you, even if someday you find out you have to leave it. But I also believe that Smith is being embraced in the joyful arms of many loved ones gone before. Smith was ten stories deep. Sensitive, mischievous, hilariously coarse with a whip-smart sense of humor. He was a bottomless trove of imagination and potential and I think that anyone who knew him knows that there was always something very special about Smith. He was a boy that grew up in a crazy world filled with colorful characters and it shouldn’t be a surprise that he would indeed grow up and become one of the most interesting and colorful characters I ever knew. He left us with his children, all with certain traits of his. Smith was a huge influence on me growing up. He changed my life in so many ways. He taught me how to draw and he was the first brother to ever team up with me in wrestling. Above all things, Smith taught me to laugh, right up until his final days. He’d light up the room with that classic ‘Smith humor’ (‘She’s going to get the Bret Hartcattle prod.’). He also spoke of his regrets with clear-headed honesty. Smith was a fighter. He had great strength and amazing courage right down to the bitter end. He proudly fought cancer until his dying breath and he was lovingly supported by every Hart in our family. He loved us, and all of us loved him so much. It could never have been very easy being the oldest of twelve kids. The enormous task of trying to fill my stern father’s shoes may have been too challenging, or perhaps he simply didn’t want or need it. Smith followed his dreams and although many didn’t come true, he was one-of-a-kind and every bit as unique, gifted, or talented as any Hart, including my father. He did it his way and God bless him for that. In Smith’s final days, I clearly recognized the strength and determination of my father who he spoke so lovingly about and, without question, was his hero and guardian. I believe they’re together again. He finally found his peace.”

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)