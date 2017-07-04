WWE Ratings & Stock Notes, Cesaro and Sheamus WWE Ride Along Video, Goldust

– RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Sheamus joke about their previous theme songs in this clip from last night’s WWE Ride Along episode:

– The RAW social media ratings and the cable viewership from last night’s show will be delayed until Wednesday due to the 4th of July holiday. The SmackDown viewership will be delayed until Thursday for the same reason. There will also be no WWE stock update today due to the holiday.

– As noted, the feud between Goldust and R-Truth continued on last night’s RAW as Truth attacked his former partner following the premiere of The Shattered Truth short film. Goldust tweeted the following after the segment and demanded a golden mic for his next in-ring appearance:

Next time I speak in the center of a ring, I DEMAND a microphone of gold. We are living in the #GoldenAge! #RAW — Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) July 4, 2017

