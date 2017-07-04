Travel package information for Royal Rumble ’18

Travel packages for the Royal Rumble next year will be available on July 17 and the Rumble weekend will include NXT Takeover, Raw, and Smackdown as well. There will be three different packages: Royal, VIP, and Gold, and each come with mostly the same items, but better seating for highest priced packages and some extras as well. Each package includes NXT Takeover: Philadelphia, Royal Rumble, Raw, and Smackdown tickets, Sunday breakfast with WWE Superstars and exclusive autograph sessions, and a 3 or 4-night accommodation at a Philly hotel depending how many shows you want to attend. The Royal package will also include ringside tickets for all four live events as well as an exclusive reception with WWE Superstars prior to the Royal Rumble. The lowest-priced package costs $900 in a quad room while the Royal package comes at $2,925 per person in a quad room. Individual Royal Rumble 2018 tickets go on sale to the general public starting Saturday, July 29 at 11AM ET. For more information go to royalrumbletravel.com.

