Scott Dawson on WWE Main Event, Latest WWE 360 Video, The Rock – Rampage Photo

Jul 4, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– As seen below, the latest WWE 360 video features action from the women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match on last Tuesday’s SmackDown:

– WWE taped the following matches on Monday in Phoenix for this week’s Main Event episode:

* Rich Swann vs. Ariya Daivari
* Kalisto vs. Scott Dawson

Main Event spoilers for this week are at this link.

– The Rock tweeted the following from the set of Rampage on Monday. The movie is based on the 1980s arcade video game of the same name and hits theaters on April 20th, 2018.

