Note on The Colons’ WWE Status, Chris Jericho – Superstar Ink Extra, WWE Top 10

– As seen below, the latest WWE Top 10 video features Superstars throwing rivals for insane distances:

– No word yet on the rumors of The Colons asking for their WWE releases but it’s worth noting that Primo did not work weekend WWE live event. Epico teamed with Erick Rowan and The Ascension for a loss to Breezango and American Alpha at three live events.

– Below is an extra clip from Chris Jericho’s “Superstar Ink” episode with the former WWE Champion talking lake monsters with host Corey Graves:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 22 times, 22 visits today)