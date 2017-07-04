Nikki Bella Hypes John Cena’s Return (Video), Maria Menounos Recovering from Tumor, Eva Marie

– Above and below are videos from Nikki Bella’s recent 4th of July bikini shoot, which she’s using to promote John Cena’s return to WWE TV on tonight’s SmackDown.

– TV host Maria Menounos, who has worked with WWE several times over the years for various events, revealed this week that she is leaving her job at E! News to focus on treatment after a golf-ball-size meningioma brain tumor was discovered while she was undergoing a MRI. This comes as her mother is battling stage 4 brain cancer. Menounos underwent a complex seven-hour surgery and was told by her doctor that they were able to remove 99.9% of the tumor, which was benign. Renowned neurosurgeon Dr. Keith L. Black told her that there’s a 6-7% chance that it will come back but Menounos said she will take those chances. You can read more comments from Maria and get the full details at this link from People.

– Nikki and Naomi aren’t the only ones to post Independence Day bikini videos today as Eva Marie posted the following:

