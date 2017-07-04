New WWE Network Content Revealed, WWE Registers XFL Trademark, WWE Fury

– Below is the latest WWE Fury video with 13 Falcon Arrows:

– WWE recently filed to trademark XFL for entertainment use on a wrestling series instead of football. WWE applied for another XFL trademark for wrestling use back on September 4th, 2012 and while that trademark is still active, they requested an extension of time to file the “statement of use” at the same time as they filed for the new trademark.

– In the video below, Cathy Kelley looks at new WWE Network content for the month of July – the first-ever Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view, the Battleground pay-per-view and the WWE 24 special on WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle’s homecoming which premieres July 10th.

Cathy also previews a new “Table For 3” on July 24th with Mark Henry, WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons and WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather, plus a “Table For 3” on July 31st with Renee Young, Corey Graves and WWE Hall of Famer Lita.

Finally, a new episode of “Bring It To The Table” with Graves, JBL and Peter Rosenberg will air on Monday, July 17th.

