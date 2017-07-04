Naomi 4th of July Photoshoot Video, Braun Strowman on Roman Reigns, Fans on John Cena

Jul 4, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is behind-the-scenes video from SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi’s new 4th of July bikini photo shoot:

– WWE has a new poll asking fans their favorite John Cena era – current-day Cenation Leader, Dr. of Thuganomics Cena, Ruthless Aggression WWE debut Cena or Prototype OVW Cena. As of this writing, 46% voted for Dr. of Thuganomics while 31% went with current-day Cenation and 20% voted for Ruthless Aggression Cena.

– As seen on last night’s Great Balls of Fire go-home edition of RAW, Roman Reigns ended the show by spearing Braun Strowman off the stage ahead of their Ambulance Match at Sunday’s pay-per-view. Braun tweeted the following after the show:

