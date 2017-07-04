Fans on WWE GBOF Matches, Jeff Hardy Performance & CD Party Announced, Cena vs. Styles

– As seen below, the latest Canvas 2 Canvas video from WWE artist Rob Schamberger features AJ Styles and John Cena:

– WWE has a new poll asking fans which match they’re most looking forward to at Sunday’s Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view. As of this writing, 58% went with Samoa Joe vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar while 26% voted for the Ambulance Match between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman, 9% with Sasha Banks vs. RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, 5% for Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins and 2% for Akira Tozawa vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville.

– Jeff Hardy and his band Peroxwhy?gen will be hosting a performance and CD release after-party in Nashville, TN on Monday, July 17th after WWE RAW that night in the city.

The following details were issued:

JEFF HARDY TO HOST CD RELEASE AFTER PARTY Bigg Vinny and Jared Blake to Open for Hardy Nashville, TN (July 3, 2017) – Legendary professional wrestler and singer/songwriter Jeff Hardy will be hosting a CD release after party in honor of his band’s latest album, “Precession of the Equinoxes.” The show will take place after the WWE: RAW event on Monday, July 17th at The Valentine in Nashville, Tennessee. The doors open at 10pm, with Bigg Vinny and Jared Blake taking the stage before Hardy at 11pm. This event is open to ages 21+ and tickets can be purchased on JeffHardyBrand.com for $15. Known as “Brother Nero” in the wrestling ring, Jeff Hardy has also achieved success with his band PEROXWHY?GEN. He continues to deliver great entertainment to his fans all over the world. For more information, visit http://JeffHardyBrand.com and engage with Jeff Hardy on Instagram and Twitter.

