Cody Rhodes vs. WWE Legend Booked, The Miz on Dean Ambrose (Video), Barry Windham

– As seen on last night’s RAW, WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz retained over Heath Slater while wearing a suit. In the Fallout video below, Miz yells at Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas to go find his seamster and get revenge for the rear-end wardrobe malfunction he had. Regarding Sunday’s title defense against Dean Ambrose at WWE Great Balls of Fire, Miz says there’s a reason why he’s made the title relevant and prestigious – because he does what he has to, when he has to do it, and it is no joke.

– WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham turns 57 years old today.

– WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler vs. ROH Champion Cody Rhodes for the first time ever has been announced for the Northeast Wrestling Under the Stars event on Friday, August 25th in Pittsfield, MA. Cody tweeted the following on the match:

When I say I'd like a certain match, @newwrestling1 wastes no time… OFFICIAL: Rhodes VS Lawler 8/25 in Pittsfield, MA pic.twitter.com/8BgjpfGUak — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) July 4, 2017

