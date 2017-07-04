Ciampa could be out nine months

Tommaso Ciampa, one half of the former DIY tag team in NXT, will be on the shelf until early 2018 according to Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet. The man known as The Psycho Killer last appeared on NXT television on the May 31 episode and came out on crutches. Ciampa suffered an ankle injury two days before NXT Takeover: Chicago which jeopardized the match however he soldiered on and went on to have a fantastic match along with Johnny Gargano and the Authors of Pain. Ciampa turned on his partner after the match, a match which headlined the Takeover event, but that was the last time he wrestled due to his injury. He recently underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL and is expected to be out for up to 9 more months.

