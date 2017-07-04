Cena responsible for KO’s main roster debut

Jul 4, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

Triple H reveals during the New #WWE Kevin Owens documentary that it was John Cena’s idea for Owens to make his main roster debut.

“Kevin came across as very authentic. And I think Vince saw that. I know Cena saw that because Cena was the one that went to Vince and said that ‘lemme do this US open challenge with him and bring him to TV’. It just all worked out.”

Source: THE SpoTLight

