Cena responsible for KO’s main roster debut

Triple H reveals during the New #WWE Kevin Owens documentary that it was John Cena’s idea for Owens to make his main roster debut.

“Kevin came across as very authentic. And I think Vince saw that. I know Cena saw that because Cena was the one that went to Vince and said that ‘lemme do this US open challenge with him and bring him to TV’. It just all worked out.”

Source: THE SpoTLight

(Visited 74 times, 76 visits today)