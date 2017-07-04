Angle would like to see Asuka on Raw

Kurt Angle recently spoke with Planeta Wrestling about wanting Asuka on RAW

Who he wants on RAW from NXT: “Oh gosh, I really like that Asuka girl. I’m telling you, the girls have really come on strong. Watching her, I know she’s gonna make a huge impact when she comes up, and I really hope we get her on RAW. I really enjoy watching the females become a big part of the WWE. Not just an addition but a big staple. They’re just as highly demanded as the guys now, I think Triple H and the WWE have done an incredible job with NXT. They’re grooming these talents, they’re become stars before they even get on TV on RAW and #Smackdown. Wow, that’s never happened before.

You have to give credit to how they’ve been able to produce them. Whether they get them from theatre programs or independents, they bring them to NXT and they groom them. They get them ready for TV and it’s amazing how many talents are coming through NXT. That’ll continue to be their staple. that’s gonna be the way it goes and I like it. I like what they’re teaching them down there. And it’s not just the wrestling, it’s the persona, working on cutting promos, entrance themes – I mean you look at these entrances now: Finn Balor, Nakamura, Bayley, they’re just different now and larger than life. I really think the WWE has caught onto something really cool. Fans like the entrances just as much if not more than the matches, yes it’s true. So they’re on to something and I enjoy seeing it.”

