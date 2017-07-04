7/3/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – Amarillo, Texas

Below are the results from last night’s WWE Smackdown Live Event in Amarillo, Texas:

1. Eight-Man Tag Team Match

Breezango and American Alpha defeated Erick Rowan, Epico, and The Ascension

2. Luke Harper defeated Aiden English

3. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match

The Usos defeated The New Day and The Hype Bros

4. WWE United States Championship Triple Threat Match

Kevin Owens defeated Sami Zayn and AJ Styles

5. Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Naomi, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch defeated Natalya, Carmella, and Tamina

6. Rusev defeated Tye Dillinger

7. Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Jinder Mahal and Baron Corbin

