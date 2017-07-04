7/3/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – Amarillo, Texas

Jul 4, 2017 - by Michael Riba

Below are the results from last night’s WWE Smackdown Live Event in Amarillo, Texas:

1. Eight-Man Tag Team Match
Breezango and American Alpha defeated Erick Rowan, Epico, and The Ascension

2. Luke Harper defeated Aiden English

3. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match
The Usos defeated The New Day and The Hype Bros

4. WWE United States Championship Triple Threat Match
Kevin Owens defeated Sami Zayn and AJ Styles

5. Six-Woman Tag Team Match
Naomi, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch defeated Natalya, Carmella, and Tamina

6. Rusev defeated Tye Dillinger

7. Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Jinder Mahal and Baron Corbin

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)

More from my site

Post Category: News, Results     Tags: , ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Steiner talks WWE hall of fame, heat with Hogan, his legacy, his status/future, the product today, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad