7/3/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – Amarillo, Texas
Below are the results from last night’s WWE Smackdown Live Event in Amarillo, Texas:
1. Eight-Man Tag Team Match
Breezango and American Alpha defeated Erick Rowan, Epico, and The Ascension
2. Luke Harper defeated Aiden English
3. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match
The Usos defeated The New Day and The Hype Bros
4. WWE United States Championship Triple Threat Match
Kevin Owens defeated Sami Zayn and AJ Styles
5. Six-Woman Tag Team Match
Naomi, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch defeated Natalya, Carmella, and Tamina
6. Rusev defeated Tye Dillinger
7. Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Jinder Mahal and Baron Corbin
