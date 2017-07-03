Steve Austin was not at Raw last week

WWE hall of famer Steve Austin says he was NOT at Raw last week:



“There has been word on the street, on my Twitter account, on all the sheets, ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin has indeed been spotted at the Staples Center. Well I can vouch for you or I can clarify that right now; if somebody thought they spotted me, they was wrong. I’m at 316 gimmick street in Marina del Rey. Staples Center is about 20 miles from my house, I ain’t nowhere in sight, I ain’t wearing camo, you can’t see me, because I ain’t there. I’m here at the house laying down an open for this damn podcast.”

source: Steve Austin’s podcast

