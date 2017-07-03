Slammiversary news and notes

– Bruce Prichard missed last night’s Slammiversary event due to a family matter.

– Jeremy Borash had 25-30 puncture wounds on the palms of his hands and his wrists from doing a splash onto Josh Mathews in a pile of thumbtacks.

– The Pre-taped footage for Borash & Abyss vs. Steiner & Mathews was actually taped Saturday night.

– Impact Wrestling reportedly turned away “large numbers” of people from the Impact Zone before last night’s PPV event.

– Shark Boy was booked on Friday and flown in on Saturday to work Slammiversary on Sunday in an apparent one time one off gig.

source: PWinsider

