Roddy Piper’s widow files for trademarks

Roddy Piper’s widow, operating as The Kitty J. Toombs Trust, has filed for trademarks on the following items: Roddy Piper, Rowdy Roddy Piper, and Piper. The application states the marks would be for wrestling, merchandise, and action figure purposes. WWE has yet to file opposition to the marks but it would be surprising if they didn’t.

credits: PWinsider & angrymarks.com

