News for Tonight’s WWE RAW – Final Great Balls of Fire Hype, Brock Lesnar, More

Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, AZ with the final hype for Sunday’s WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view.

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is set to appear tonight for the final build to Sunday’s match with Samoa Joe. No matches have been announced for tonight but WWE is focusing on the following points:

* Samoa Joe scorches Brock Lesnar before WWE Great Balls of Fire

* Can The Boss knock “The Goddess” off her pedestal?

* Will Roman Reigns get payback against Braun Strowman?

* How will Enzo Amore rebound?

