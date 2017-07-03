New WWE Great Balls of Fire Matches, Match Moved to Pre-show, Updated Card

It was announced on tonight’s RAW that Akira Tozawa vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville has been moved from the main card to the WWE Great Balls of Fire Kickoff pre-show.

RAW also saw General Manager Kurt Angle announce Dean Ambrose vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz plus The Hardys vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus in a 30-minute Iron Man match for Sunday.

Below is what looks to be the final card for Sunday’s first-ever Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view from Dallas:

WWE Universal Title Match

Samoa Joe vs. Brock Lesnar

30-Minute Iron Man Match for the RAW Tag Team Titles

The Hardys vs. Cesaro and Sheamus

RAW Women’s Title Match

Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz

Ambulance Match

Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins

Enzo Amore vs. Big Cass

Kickoff Pre-show: WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Akira Tozawa vs. Neville

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)