New Match Announced for WWE’s Great Balls of Fire Pay-Per-View

Jul 3, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

Enzo Amore vs. Big Cass is now official for Sunday’s WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view from Dallas.

Below is the updated GBOF card going into tonight’s go-home edition of RAW:

WWE Universal Title Match
Samoa Joe vs. Brock Lesnar

RAW Women’s Title Match
Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Akira Tozawa vs. Neville

Ambulance Match
Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins

Enzo Amore vs. Big Cass

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)

More from my site

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Steiner talks WWE hall of fame, heat with Hogan, his legacy, his status/future, the product today, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad