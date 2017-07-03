New Match Announced for WWE’s Great Balls of Fire Pay-Per-View
Enzo Amore vs. Big Cass is now official for Sunday’s WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view from Dallas.
Below is the updated GBOF card going into tonight’s go-home edition of RAW:
WWE Universal Title Match
Samoa Joe vs. Brock Lesnar
RAW Women’s Title Match
Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Akira Tozawa vs. Neville
Ambulance Match
Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman
Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins
Enzo Amore vs. Big Cass
