New Match Announced for WWE’s Great Balls of Fire Pay-Per-View

Enzo Amore vs. Big Cass is now official for Sunday’s WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view from Dallas.

Below is the updated GBOF card going into tonight’s go-home edition of RAW:

WWE Universal Title Match

Samoa Joe vs. Brock Lesnar

RAW Women’s Title Match

Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Akira Tozawa vs. Neville

Ambulance Match

Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins

Enzo Amore vs. Big Cass

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)