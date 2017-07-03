Jeff Hardy to host CD release after party following Raw in Nashville

Jul 3, 2017 - by Colin Vassallo

Jeff Hardy will be hosting a CD release after party in honor of his band’s latest album, Precession of the Equinoxes, on July 17 after Monday Night Raw.

The event will be hosted at The Valentine, on 312 Broadway in Nashville, Tennessee, and the former champion will be taking the stage at around 11PM. Doors open at 10PM. Event is open to ages 21+ and tickets can be purchased on JeffHardyBrand.com for $15.

For more information, visit JeffHardyBrand.com.

Post Category: News

