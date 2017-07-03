7/2/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – Hobbs, New Mexico

Below are the results from last night’s WWE Smackdown Live Event in Hobbs, New Mexico:

1. Eight-Man Tag Team Match

American Alpha and Breezango defeated Epico, Erick Rowan, and The Ascension

2. Luke Harper defeated Aiden English

3. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match

The Usos defeated The Hype Bros and The New Days

4. WWE United States Championship Triple Threat Match

Kevin Owens defeated AJ Styles and Sami Zayn

5. Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Naomi defeated Carmella, Natalya, and Tamina

6. Rusev defeated Tye Dillinger

7. Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Baron Corbin and Jinder Mahal

