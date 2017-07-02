Unified Champions Crowned at Slammiversary Tonight (Photos)

Jul 2, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Slammiversary pay-per-view from Orlando saw Alberto El Patron defeat Bobby Lashley in the main event to become the new unified Impact World Heavyweight & GFW Global Champion.

Slammiversary also saw Sienna defeat Rosemary to become the new unified Knockouts & GFW Women’s Champion.

Below are photos of both unified champions:

Post Category: News     Tags:

