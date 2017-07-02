Trump uses WWE video in latest attack against CNN

President Donald Trump used a WWE video in his latest attack against CNN in a tweet fired off today. Trump, who has made it no secret that he does not like CNN and calls it fake news, today tweeted “#FraudNewsCNN #FNN” and then added a video of him from WrestleMania 23 attacking Vince McMahon. The only difference was that Vince McMahon’s face was covered with a CNN logo. The editorial team of CNN did not appreciate or saw the funny side of the video and said that it is a sad day when the President of the United States encourages violence against reporters, calling the tweet and his actions “juvenile behavior far below the dignity of his office.” President Trump is a WWE Hall of Famer, a big WWE fan, and a personal friend of the McMahon family. I guess this is a video that WWE won’t oppose to and classify it under “free advertising” since it went to Trump’s 33.1 million followers. You can watch the video and tweet here.

