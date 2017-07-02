Tammy “Sunny” Sytch hospitalized

Tammy “Sunny” Sytch was hospitalized last night at the South Side Hospital in New York after she passed out and fell.

In the posted she posted on Facebook, the WWE Hall of Famer was in a neck brace and showed several bruises as well as blood on her hair. She noted that doctors won’t let her shower yet because she’s not steady on her feet.

Sunny has had some pretty bad problems over the past several years, getting arrested multiple times, drug and alcohol abuse, and coming in and out of rehabilitation centers as WWE paid for her stays. Eventually WWE got tired of her antics and stopped paying for her multiple rehab stints although later changed their mind and restarted their payments.

