Smith Hart passes away

Jul 2, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

Bret and Owen Hart’s eldest brother Smith has passed away, as comfirmed by TJ Wilson on Facebook:

RIP Smith Hart
Nobody lived life by their own rules quite like you

Today is also Bret’s 60th birthday.

We would like to extended our deepest condolonces to the Hart family.

