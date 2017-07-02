Smith Hart passes away

Bret and Owen Hart’s eldest brother Smith has passed away, as comfirmed by TJ Wilson on Facebook:
RIP Smith Hart
Nobody lived life by their own rules quite like you
Today is also Bret’s 60th birthday.
We would like to extended our deepest condolonces to the Hart family.
(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)
More from my site
- Smith Hart remembers his brother’s passing, prepares for hospice care
- “WWE will NOT be inducting Owen”
- GRP with Teddy Long: McMahon suspends Titus O’Neil, Daniel Bryan, Bret Hart, Sunny, Donald Trump, WWE HOF, more
- GRP #48: Vince Russo talks Dixie, Owen, Jarrett, Cornette, Hogan, Bischoff, and much more
- GRP #41: WWE updates subscriber count, the Russo debacle, TNA, Hall, more
- GRP #74: Savage in the WWE HOF, WWE shakes up the announce teams, Chyna, Cole, Owen, and more