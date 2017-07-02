New Japan Pro Wrestling G1 Special in the USA Night 2 Results
New Japan Pro Wrestling held Night 2 of the G1 Special in the USA in Long Beach, California tonight. Below are the results:
1. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Jushin Thunder Liger and Taguchi Japan (David Finlay and Kushida) defeated The Tempura Boyz (Sho Tanaka and Yohei Komatsu) and Yoshitatsu
2. Semifinal Tournament Match to crown the inaugural IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion
Kenny Omega defeated Jay Lethal
3. Semifinal Tournament Match to crown the inaugural IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion
Tomohiro Ishii defeated Zack Sabre Jr.
4. Ten-Man Tag Team Match
Dragon Lee, Jason White, Juice Robinson, Titán, and Volador Jr. def. Los Ingobernables de Japon (Bushi, Evil, Hiromu Takahashi, Sanada, and Tetsuya Naito)
Still to come…
5. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Bullet Club (Hangman Page, Tama Tonga, and Tanga Roa) vs. Michael Elgin and War Machine (Hanson and Raymond Rowe)
6. IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship Tag Team Match
The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) vs. Roppongi Vice (Beretta and Rocky Romero)
7. Eight-Man Tag Team Match
Bullet Club (Bad Luck Fale, Cody, Marty Scurll, and Yujiro Takahashi) vs. Chaos (Jay Briscoe, Kazuchika Okada, Mark Briscoe, and Will Ospreay)
8. IWGP Intercontinental Championship Match
Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Billy Gunn
9. Final Tournament Match to crown the inaugural IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion
Kenny Omega vs. Tomohiro Ishii