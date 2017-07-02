New Japan Pro Wrestling G1 Special in the USA Night 2 Results

New Japan Pro Wrestling held Night 2 of the G1 Special in the USA in Long Beach, California tonight. Below are the results:

1. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Jushin Thunder Liger and Taguchi Japan (David Finlay and Kushida) defeated The Tempura Boyz (Sho Tanaka and Yohei Komatsu) and Yoshitatsu

2. Semifinal Tournament Match to crown the inaugural IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion

Kenny Omega defeated Jay Lethal

3. Semifinal Tournament Match to crown the inaugural IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion

Tomohiro Ishii defeated Zack Sabre Jr.

4. Ten-Man Tag Team Match

Dragon Lee, Jason White, Juice Robinson, Titán, and Volador Jr. def. Los Ingobernables de Japon (Bushi, Evil, Hiromu Takahashi, Sanada, and Tetsuya Naito)

Still to come…

5. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Bullet Club (Hangman Page, Tama Tonga, and Tanga Roa) vs. Michael Elgin and War Machine (Hanson and Raymond Rowe)

6. IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship Tag Team Match

The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) vs. Roppongi Vice (Beretta and Rocky Romero)

7. Eight-Man Tag Team Match

Bullet Club (Bad Luck Fale, Cody, Marty Scurll, and Yujiro Takahashi) vs. Chaos (Jay Briscoe, Kazuchika Okada, Mark Briscoe, and Will Ospreay)

8. IWGP Intercontinental Championship Match

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Billy Gunn

9. Final Tournament Match to crown the inaugural IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion

Kenny Omega vs. Tomohiro Ishii

