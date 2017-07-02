New Japan Pro Wrestling G1 Special in the USA Night 1 Results

New Japan Pro Wrestling held Night 1 of its G1 Special in the USA in Long Beach, California last night. Here are the results:

1. Ten-Man Tag Team Match

Chaos (Beretta, Jay Briscoe, Mark Briscoe, Rocky Romero, and Will Ospreay) defeated Bullet Club (Bad Luck Fale, Marty Scurll, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and Yujiro Takahashi)

2. Eight-Man Tag Team Match

Los Ingobernables de Japon (Bushi, Evil, Hiromu Takahashi, and Sanada) defeated Dragon Lee, Jushin Thunder Liger, Titán, and Volador Jr.

3. First Round Tournament Match to crown the inaugural IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion

Jay Lethal defeated Hangman Page

4. First Round Tournament Match to crown the inaugural IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion

Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Juice Robinson

5. Eight-Man Tag Team Match

Jay White and Taguchi Japan (David Finlay, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Kushida) defeated Hunter Club (Billy Gunn and Yoshitatsu) and The Tempura Boyz (Sho Tanaka and Yohei Komatsu)

6. IWGP Tag Team Championship No Disqualification Tag Team Match

War Machine (Hanson and Raymond Rowe) defeated Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga and Tanga Roa)

7. First Round Tournament Match to crown the inaugural IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion

Tomohiro Ishii defeated Tetsuya Naito

8. First Round Tournament Match to crown the inaugural IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion

Kenny Omega defeated Michael Elgin

9. IWGP Heavyweight Championship Match

Kazuchika Okada defeated Cody

