Bruce Prichard won’t rule out a return to WWE

Bruce Prichard never say never about a WWE return:

“You never say never. If you were to ask me that question today, I would say probably not, but you never say never in this business. I probably would’ve even said ‘I would never be back in TNA’ if you’d have asked me that question a year ago, so things change and what’s good today is bad tomorrow and vice versa, so you just never really know and go with the flow and be able to adapt.”

