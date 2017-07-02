Baron Corbin has a hard time getting his MITB briefcase through airports

Corbin has a hard time getting his MITB briefcase through airports:

“It actually is very hard. The thing is bright blue and says Money in the Bank in giant letters. So walking through the airport, everybody’s staring at you, looking at what it is, or there’s a lot of people at the airport that want to take pictures now. And you’re carrying this bright blue briefcase and it’s not light. I’ve got my contract in there, too. It’s a carry-on, so it’s with me 24/7.”

source: phoenixnewtimes.com

