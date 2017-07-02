7/1/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – Odessa, Texas

Below are the results from last night’s WWE Smackdown Live Event in Odessa, Texas:

1. Mojo Rawley defeated Aiden English

2. Six-Man Tag Team Match

American Alpha and Sin Cara defeated Erick Rowan and The Ascension

3. Rusev defeated Tye Dillinger

4. Baron Corbin defeated Luke Harper

5. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match

The Usos defeated Breezango and The New Day

6. Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Naomi, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch defeated Natalya, Tamina, and Carmella

7. WWE United States Championship Triple Threat Match

Kevin Owens defeated Sami Zayn and AJ Styles

8. WWE Championship Triple Threat Match

Jinder Mahal defeated Shinsuke Nakamura and Randy Orton

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)