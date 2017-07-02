7/1/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – Odessa, Texas
Below are the results from last night’s WWE Smackdown Live Event in Odessa, Texas:
1. Mojo Rawley defeated Aiden English
2. Six-Man Tag Team Match
American Alpha and Sin Cara defeated Erick Rowan and The Ascension
3. Rusev defeated Tye Dillinger
4. Baron Corbin defeated Luke Harper
5. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match
The Usos defeated Breezango and The New Day
6. Six-Woman Tag Team Match
Naomi, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch defeated Natalya, Tamina, and Carmella
7. WWE United States Championship Triple Threat Match
Kevin Owens defeated Sami Zayn and AJ Styles
8. WWE Championship Triple Threat Match
Jinder Mahal defeated Shinsuke Nakamura and Randy Orton