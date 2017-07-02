7/1 New Japan G1 Special in USA results from Los Angeles, California

NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING ON AXS TV CAPTURES THE NATION’S ATTENTION AS KAZUCHIKA OKADA DEFENDED THE IWGP HEAVYWEIGHT BELT AGAINST CODY AT THE ‘G1 SPECIAL IN USA’

LOS ANGELES – July 1, 2017 – NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING’s first-ever U.S. event—the G1 SPECIAL IN USA—live on AXS TV tonight captured the nation’s attention as evidenced by #G1USA gaining the #1 spot on Twitter’s trending list in the U.S. during the four-hour broadcast. Headlining the night, IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada successfully defended his title against ROH World Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody.

Legendary wrestling broadcaster Jim Ross and former UFC Heavyweight Champion Josh Barnett were ringside to call the action on AXS TV’s first live NJPW broadcast from the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, California.

Here are the complete match results from tonight’s broadcast:

1st Match – 10-Man Tag Team

Chaos (Beretta, Jay Briscoe, Mark Briscoe, Rocky Romero and Will Ospreay) defeated Bullet Club (Bad Luck Fale, Marty Scurll, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson and Yujiro)

2nd Match – 8-Man Tag Team

Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, EVIL, Hiromu Takahashi and SANADA) defeated Dragon Lee, Jushin Thunder Liger, Titán and Volador Jr.

3rd Match – IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Championship Tournament Quarterfinal

Jay Lethal defeated Hangman Page

4th Match – IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Championship Tournament Quarterfinal – No Time Limit

Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Juice Robinson

5th Match – 8-Man Tag Team

David Finlay, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Jay White and KUSHIDA defeated Billy Gunn, Sho Tanaka, Yohei Komatsu and Yoshitatsu

6th Match – IWGP Tag Team Championship

War Machine (Hanson and Raymond Row) defeated Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga and Tanga Roa)

7th Match – IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Championship Tournament Quarterfinal

Tomohiro Ishii defeated Tetsuya Naito

8th Match – IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Championship Tournament Quarterfinal

Kenny Omega defeated Michael Elgin

9th Match – Main Event – IWGP Heavyweight Championship

Kazuchika Okada (c) defeated Cody

AXS TV’s coverage of the G1 SPECIAL IN USA continues this Friday, July 7 with a special, four-hour presentation of night two starting at 8pE/5pP. The NJPW special will feature every match from night two in their entirety, headlined by the semifinals and finale of the inaugural IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship tournament. The semifinal matches feature Kenny Omega vs. Jay Lethal and Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Tomohiro Ishii.

Rounding out the night of strong style action are two more title matches: IWGP Intercontinental Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi puts his belt on the line against American Billy Gunn and IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champions The Young Bucks (brothers Matt and Nick Jackson) take on Ropongi Vice (Rocky Romero and Beretta).

