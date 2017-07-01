Tony Schiavone says he regretted leaving WWF

Former WCW and WWF announcer Tony Schiavone says he regretted leaving WWF:

“I was immediately second guessing myself, thinking what I had done to my career. Now I moved back to ‘Mom and Pops Wrestling’ once again, only this time, the Crockett’s weren’t around except for David Crockett, but I wasn’t answering to him, I was answering to Jim Herd, and Jim Barnett and am with a company that I knew didn’t give a damn about Professional Wrestling, and I was right – they just rode it out as long as they could and then they threw it to the curb and I made the biggest mistake of my life.”

source: Wrestling Inc. Podcast

