The Killer Bees Are in Our Own Comic Book

Via B. Brian Blair:

I’m excited to announce that The Killer Bees are the subject of a comic that tells the stories of how Jim Brunzell and I rose to wrestling stardom. The comic is based on personal interviews, and I’d love to share it with you.

The comic is available, along with autographed and exclusive merchandise, on the crowdfunding website, Kickstarter. Just click here

Select rewards you like most and PLEDGE to help us fund production.

