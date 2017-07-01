The Killer Bees Are in Our Own Comic Book

Jul 1, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

Via B. Brian Blair:

I’m excited to announce that The Killer Bees are the subject of a comic that tells the stories of how Jim Brunzell and I rose to wrestling stardom. The comic is based on personal interviews, and I’d love to share it with you.

The comic is available, along with autographed and exclusive merchandise, on the crowdfunding website, Kickstarter. Just click here

Select rewards you like most and PLEDGE to help us fund production.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

More from my site

Post Category: News     Tags: , ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Steiner talks WWE hall of fame, heat with Hogan, his legacy, his status/future, the product today, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad