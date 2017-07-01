Ryback on life on the road: “that job is not the ideal job of a family”

On his latest podcast Ryback talks about Bray Wyatt’s divorce:

“I don’t know anything about the situation. I just know Bray has always been somebody I’ve gotten along with great up there and I’ve known him all the way from developmental. I think the only thing I could add without even touching on that is I think people have to understand who knows what’s true and what’s not true in anything? And it’s none of my business as far as that goes. But being on the road, I will say, you’ve got to understand when you’re on the road four or five days a week, it is, and this isn’t to defend anything or anything of that nature, that job is not the ideal job of a family and a lot of guys do, but I think that’s also why you see a lot of guys date within the business now because it’s few and far between the amount of people who have successful marriages there that have been there any substantial length of time. When you’re there too it’s really easy to get caught up and be obsessed with work because that’s your life and your constantly competing within that group of talent. And that is the environment that Vince [McMahon] has created of just competing. And I was inside of it. I became obsessed.”

