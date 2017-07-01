Rapper Announced for Segment on Tuesday’s WWE SmackDown

As noted, Tuesday’s Independence Day edition of WWE SmackDown in Phoenix will feature a Rap Off between The New Day and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos. WWE has announced that rapper and noted pro wrestling fan Wale will be judging the battle.

The July 4th SmackDown will also feature the return of free agent John Cena, an Independence Day Battle Royal to crown a new #1 contender to WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens and Lana vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi with the title on the line for the third time.

Below are comments from The Usos, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Big E and Wale:

Vince gave me the co-sign .Jayz dropped that inspiration .things are going great .catch me on smackdown live @WWEUsos @WWEBigE keep it clean — Wale (@Wale) June 30, 2017

We kno Dem ya boyz….As long as u CALL it clean….we won't have to get dirty. Ya digg???…. #4thOfJulyRapOff https://t.co/gRzcoonuyU — The Usos (@WWEUsos) June 30, 2017

Couldn't be more pleased to have the impartial @Wale hosting Tuesday's battle. (Took me a hot minute to realize @TrueKofi was in the pic.) pic.twitter.com/uFe6HHtB38 — ShinigamE (@WWEBigE) July 1, 2017

.@Wale'll call it down the middle. @wweusos sweatin, jus a little.

In their pants, startin to piddle.

Uso pancakes on our griddle! — Kofi Kingston (@TrueKofi) July 1, 2017

So @Wale is coming through to moderate and @WWEUsos Are already halfway to making excuses and capitalizing words for no reason https://t.co/hEDcxuMiLU — Austin Creed (@XavierWoodsPhD) June 30, 2017

