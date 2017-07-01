Official Announcement on Kurt Angle In WWE 2K18, Artwork, Angle Comments

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle revealed on Twitter that he will be the pre-order bonus for the WWE 2K18 video game that comes out on October 17th for Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Below is the full announcement from 2K Sports and a shot of Angle’s official artwork:

2K today announced that decorated Olympian, WWE Hall of Famer and current Raw General Manager, Kurt Angle, will return to WWE in-ring action for the first time in more than a decade – virtually – through WWE 2K18, the forthcoming release in the flagship WWE video game franchise.

Best known for his remarkable in-ring accomplishments spanning nearly two decades, as well as his gold medal win in freestyle wrestling at the 1996 Summer Olympic Games, Angle will appear in WWE 2K18 through two playable characters representing key milestones in his career: his WWE “American Hero” persona, as well as his ECW® “Wrestling Machine” persona. The playable characters will be available as bonus content for those who pre-order the game at participating retailers. For more information on all pre-order options, please visit wwe.2k.com.

“I was thrilled to return to WWE earlier this year, be honored as a WWE Hall of Fame inductee and find a new home with the best in the business every Monday night as the Raw General Manager,” said Kurt Angle. “And now, I get to follow in the footsteps of many incredible names, like Bill Goldberg, Sting, Ultimate Warrior and Arnold Schwarzenegger, and be featured as the WWE 2K18 pre-order character.”

“Kurt Angle has been the most fan-requested Superstar in the WWE 2Kfranchise for some time now, so it’s a pleasure to celebrate his popularity and incredible career through this year’s WWE 2K18 pre-order offer,” said Chris Snyder, Vice President of Marketing at 2K. “His WWE and amateur wrestling achievements are also a perfect fit to help carry the torch for this year’s ‘Be Like No One’ worldwide marketing campaign. There’s no question Kurt succeeds on his own terms in everything he does.”

In addition to today’s news, media and fans are encouraged to watch Raw on Monday, July 10 – airing live on USA Network at 8:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. CT – to see the official pre-order bonus trailer.

Developed collaboratively by Yuke’s and Visual Concepts, a 2K studio, WWE 2K18 is not yet rated by the ESRB. WWE 2K18 is scheduled for worldwide release on October 17, 2017 for the PS4™ system and Xbox One, with Early Access players receiving their copies and in-game bonuses beginning four days early on October 13, 2017. For more information on WWE 2K18 and 2K, visit wwe.2k.com, become a fan on Facebook, follow the game on Twitter andInstagram using the hashtags #WWE2K18 and #BLN1 or subscribe on YouTube.