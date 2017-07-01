Lana to Receive Another SmackDown Women’s Title Shot on Tuesday

Lana took to Twitter earlier this week and posted a photo of her shoulder up during the end of the match with SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi this past Tuesday night on SmackDown.

SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan reviewed the photo and has announced another rematch for this Tuesday’s Independence Day edition of SmackDown from Phoenix. Below are tweets from Bryan and WWE:

.@shanemcmahon & I have seen the photo of @LanaWWE shoulder up at the end of her match w/ @NaomiWWE. While we won't reverse the decision… — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) June 30, 2017

…@NaomiWWE will again defend her title against @LanaWWE this week on #SDLive so that we may have a definitive winner. — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) June 30, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)