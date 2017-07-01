Lana to Receive Another SmackDown Women’s Title Shot on Tuesday

Jul 1, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

Lana took to Twitter earlier this week and posted a photo of her shoulder up during the end of the match with SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi this past Tuesday night on SmackDown.

SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan reviewed the photo and has announced another rematch for this Tuesday’s Independence Day edition of SmackDown from Phoenix. Below are tweets from Bryan and WWE:

