Kurt Angle says he hasn’t undergone WWE medical testing
Angle says he hasn’t undergone WWE medical testing but also lists who he’d like to face in the ring when he does:
“If that occurs, there is a lot of talent. There is talent I would like to revisit again like Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Randy Orton, Triple H, definitely. When I wrestled Triple H last time I had just started. I didn’t consider myself very good back then. So I think we would have a much, much better match right now. I’d love to get Samoa Joe or AJ Styles in a WWE ring. Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Cesaro, Sheamus. Even some of the 205 guys like Austin Aries and Neville. There is a lot of great talent right now. I would love to be able to mix it up with them. Hopefully, eventually it will happen down the line.”
source: channelguidemag.com