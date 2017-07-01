Kurt Angle says he hasn’t undergone WWE medical testing

Jul 1, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

Angle says he hasn’t undergone WWE medical testing but also lists who he’d like to face in the ring when he does:

“If that occurs, there is a lot of talent. There is talent I would like to revisit again like Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Randy Orton, Triple H, definitely. When I wrestled Triple H last time I had just started. I didn’t consider myself very good back then. So I think we would have a much, much better match right now. I’d love to get Samoa Joe or AJ Styles in a WWE ring. Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Cesaro, Sheamus. Even some of the 205 guys like Austin Aries and Neville. There is a lot of great talent right now. I would love to be able to mix it up with them. Hopefully, eventually it will happen down the line.”

source: channelguidemag.com


(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

More from my site

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: , , , , , , ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Steiner talks WWE hall of fame, heat with Hogan, his legacy, his status/future, the product today, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad