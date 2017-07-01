James Storm talks about his stint in WWE NXT

“Everything is about timing. I didn’t think it was the right time. I was treated with respect when I went down there, Hunter and I talked about things. He just said, ‘At the end of the day, you have to do what’s best for you. If things don’t work out, you have my number. Give me a call.’ It was great for him to say that to me. At the time, I don’t think I was ready for it with some stuff with my family life and my personal life to take care of. He understood that. It had nothing to do with wrestling. But never say never is the wrestlers’ motto that we live by. If it presented itself, I would talk it over my family again and see what we could do.”

source: usatoday.com

