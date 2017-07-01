Former Impact Wrestling Star Makes WWE NXT Debut (Photos)

Jul 1, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

Former Impact Wrestling star Gunner made his WWE NXT debut at Thursday’s live event in St. Petersburg, Florida. He lost to No Way Jose and was billed under his real name, Chad Lail from Charlotte, NC.

Gunner left Impact in June of 2015 and started speculation on debuting with WWE in May of this year.

Below are a few photos of the NXT debut from JJ Williams and Kent Klausner:

