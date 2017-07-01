Final Card for Sunday’s Impact Wrestling Slammiversary Pay-Per-View

Below is what looks to be the final card for Sunday’s Impact Wrestling Slammiversary pay-per-view from Orlando. Remember to join us for live coverage on Sunday at 8pm EST.

Title Unification Match

GFW Global Champion Alberto El Patron with Dos Caras vs. Impact World Heavyweight Champion Bobby Lashley with King Mo

Title Unification Match

GFW Women’s Champion Sienna vs. Impact Knockouts Champion Rosemary

Fatal 4 Way for the Impact Tag Team & GFW Tag Team Titles

Laredo Kid & Garza Jr. vs. Naomichi Marufuji & Taiji Ishimori vs. Drago & El Hijo del Fantasma vs. The LAX

2 of 3 Falls for the X Division Title

Low Ki vs. Sonjay Dutt

Full Metal Mayhem

Eddie Edwards vs. Davey Richards

Strap Match

James Storm vs. Ethan Carter III

Jeremy Borash & Joseph Park vs. Josh Mathews & Scott Steiner

DeAngelo Williams & Impact Grand Champion Moose vs. Chris Adonis & Eli Drake

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)