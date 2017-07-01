Final Card for Sunday’s Impact Wrestling Slammiversary Pay-Per-View
Below is what looks to be the final card for Sunday’s Impact Wrestling Slammiversary pay-per-view from Orlando. Remember to join us for live coverage on Sunday at 8pm EST.
Title Unification Match
GFW Global Champion Alberto El Patron with Dos Caras vs. Impact World Heavyweight Champion Bobby Lashley with King Mo
Title Unification Match
GFW Women’s Champion Sienna vs. Impact Knockouts Champion Rosemary
Fatal 4 Way for the Impact Tag Team & GFW Tag Team Titles
Laredo Kid & Garza Jr. vs. Naomichi Marufuji & Taiji Ishimori vs. Drago & El Hijo del Fantasma vs. The LAX
2 of 3 Falls for the X Division Title
Low Ki vs. Sonjay Dutt
Full Metal Mayhem
Eddie Edwards vs. Davey Richards
Strap Match
James Storm vs. Ethan Carter III
Jeremy Borash & Joseph Park vs. Josh Mathews & Scott Steiner
DeAngelo Williams & Impact Grand Champion Moose vs. Chris Adonis & Eli Drake
