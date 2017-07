7/1/17 WWE house show results from Tokyo, Japan

– Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose def. The Miz (with Maryse) and Samoa Joe

– WWE Raw Tag Team champions Sheamus and Cesaro d. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

– Seth Rollins d. Bray Wyatt

– Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Asuka d. Alexis Bliss, Nia Jax, and Emma

– WWE Cruiserweight champion Neville d. Tozawa and Austin Aries

– Hideo Itami d. Enzo Amore

– Finn Balor d. Chris Jericho

(Visited 13 times, 13 visits today)