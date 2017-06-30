Viewership Drops for Last Impact Wrestling Episode Before Slammiversary

This week’s Impact Wrestling on Pop TV, the “go-home” episode before Sunday’s Slammiversary pay-per-view, averaged 268,000 viewers. This is down from the 342,000 for the June 22nd episode.

This week’s show was also the last of the four episodes taped from India.

After ranking #103 on the Top 150 Cable Originals List for June 22nd, Impact dropped to #114 for the June 29th episode. The weekly TV show will keep the Impact Wrestling name, while the wrestling promotion rebrands as Global Force Wrestling.

SOURCE: SHOWBUZZ DAILY

