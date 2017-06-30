Viewership Drops for Last Impact Wrestling Episode Before Slammiversary

Jun 30, 2017 - by Bill Fenbers

This week’s Impact Wrestling on Pop TV, the “go-home” episode before Sunday’s Slammiversary pay-per-view, averaged 268,000 viewers.  This is down from the 342,000 for the June 22nd episode.

This week’s show was also the last of the four episodes taped from India.

After ranking #103 on the Top 150 Cable Originals List for June 22nd,  Impact dropped to #114 for the June 29th episode.  The weekly TV show will keep the Impact Wrestling name, while the wrestling promotion rebrands as Global Force Wrestling.

SOURCESHOWBUZZ DAILY

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

More from my site

Post Category: News     Tags: , , , ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Steiner talks WWE hall of fame, heat with Hogan, his legacy, his status/future, the product today, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad